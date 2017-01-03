New Year Honours knighthood for farmer John Campbell

Well-known Borders farmer, businessman and egg producer John Campbell, founder and chairman of Glenrath Farms, received a knighthood in the New Year Honours List for his services to farming and charitable service to entrepreneurship.

A family-owned business, Glenrath Farms has become one of the UK’s leading egg producing companies since it was established by John and Cathy Campbell in 1959.

The company, which runs a number of farms in the Borders totalling over 6,000 hectares, is amongst the largest employers in the area, producing around 1.5 million eggs daily and employing 240 people, with an annual turnover exceeding £50 million.

Some 18 direct family members are still involved in running the Peebleshire business, which was to the forefront in the industry’s move away from battery production and into welfare-friendly free range and barn systems. The business also retains a keen interest in the breeding of Blackface sheep.

