Murray Simpson’s vintage tractors go under the hammer

The displenishing sale of vintage tractors owned by the late Murray Simpson, Ceres, held at the weekend was one of the largest and most important sales of its type ever held in Scotland.

Buyers came from as far afield as Cornwall and Orkney plus a few from across the Irish Sea. Up for sale in the 540 lots were a range of prize-winning restorations, lovely originals and several very rare tractors from the 1930, 40s and 50s.

Top price was a £14,000 bid for a 1930 John Deere Model GP, which went to a local buyer. Many of the other tractors were John Deeres as Simpson had held the dealership for almost 40 years.

Other makes in demand included Minneapolis Molines, which were worked on by Simpson from his time with James H Steele as a young man. Best seller was a 1942 ZTU for £3,600.

Allis Chalmers tractors for sale included a highly rare Model A, which went for £11,000, while the top International was a rare in the UK 400 Diesel which went for £8,000.

Amongst the Massey Ferguson lots was an MH 203 at £4,000 while in the Fordson camp was £3200 paid for a water washer N. A solitary David Brown, a VAK, reached £5,200 and a Case RC made £3,400.

The sale was conducted by Pentland Livestock’s Graham Burke, who wielded the gavel throughout the marathon seven-hour selling stint.

