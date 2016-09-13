Mitchells hit double top in world ploughing contest

Scottish ploughmen scooped the two main awards at the 63rd World Ploughing Championships held at York at the weekend.

Andrew Mitchell Snr from Forfar won the World Reversible Championship title for the sixth time by a narrow margin while his son, Andrew Mitchell Jnr, took the World Conventional title for a third time.

Competitors from 30 countries took part in the two-day event. After the first day ploughing on stubble, both father and son lay in second position in their respective competitions but both went top after their performance ploughing in grass.

Andrew Snr works with a New Holland tractor and Dowdeswell plough while his son has a Ford 5000/Dowdeswell combination.

Full results: Conventional World Champion: Andrew Mitchell Jnr; reserve: Eamonn Tracey (Rep of Ire); Bronze Medal winner: Samuel Gill (NI).

Reversible World Champion: Andrew Mitchell Snr; Reserve: Thomas Cochrane (NI) and Bronze Medal winner: John Whelan (Rep of Ire).

Alex Irving from Kirkcudbright represented Scotland at the Society of Ploughmen’s World Vintage competition and came third overall in the Vintage Mounted section. Raymond Smart from Leven was in the Vintage Trailing section. Alastair Pearson from Kirriemuir came fifth in the European Horse class.

The next event for the top ploughmen is the European Reversible and Scottish Championships, which take place on 18-20 October in East Lothian at Saltcoats Farm and West Fenton.

