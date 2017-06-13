Michael Gove urged to connect quickly with farmers

While farming organisations yesterday held out a hand of welcome to Michael Gove, who, in his new role as secretary of state for the environment, food and rural affairs, will be a key player in setting the shape of post-Brexit farm policy, the need to get on with the job was also stressed.

NFU Scotland president Andrew McCornick congratulated Gove – who often took a controversial stand during his spell as education secretary – on his appointment and said the upcoming Highland Show would be an ideal opportunity for him to engage with the Scottish industry.

However, McCornick added that while the general election might have changed the political landscape, it had not changed the urgency with which Brexit discussions needed to resume.

He said: “The union has benefited from regular meetings with Scottish secretary of state David Mundell and farming minister George Eustice over the past year. With their reappointment, we look forward to picking up where we left off and we would welcome early discussions on the way forward.”

Gove said: “As we leave the European Union, I am determined to protect our precious environment, support our thriving fishing industry and help our globally-renowned food and farming industries grow more, sell more and export more great British food and drink.”

However other commentators warned that if the new minister adopted a similarly controversial approach as he had taken when in charge of schools and prisons – and combined this with previous comments on free trade and cheap food – Britain’s farmers could be in for a shock.

