Highland Show ‘flyover’ makes Rics awards shortlist

The cattle “flyover” opened last year to let animals being exhibited at the Royal Highland Show reach the showrings without bringing the movement of people round the event to a grinding halt has been shortlisted for a prestigious industry award.

Working in partnership with show staff, Perthshire-based Bell Ingram Design carried out the work to deliver an overpass appropriate for livestock.

It is now in the running in the infrastructure category at the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) awards, to be judged in April.

Designer Iain Cram, of Bell Ingram, said the commission had been about creating a better visitor experience for those attending the show.

Previously, the main pedestrian walkway was often temporarily closed to allow cattle to pass from the holding ring to the show ring, causing delays and bottlenecks.

Mark Currie, head of operations at the show, said the move had been a success in improving the flow of livestock and people through the showground and had reduced hold-ups and frustration for visitors.

