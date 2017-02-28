Graham’s wins innovation accolade for protein snack

Graham’s The Family Dairy has emerged as the only UK winner at a global awards ceremony for food and drink innovation.

The Bridge of Allan firm picked up the dairy innovation award at the Gulfood event in Dubai for its Protein 22 product, which launched last month and has already secured listings with retail chains Home Bargains, Sainsbury’s and Scotmid.

Managing director Robert Graham said: “These awards celebrate the best in global innovation and we are thrilled to have been recognised on the international stage for a product we are so proud of.”

The yoghurt-like product, available in blueberry, peach, raspberry and strawberry flavours, is made from quark – a type of fat-free soft cheese that is particularly popular in Germany – and contains 22 grams of protein per pot.

