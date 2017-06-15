Graham’s eyes healthy goal with Scottish Hockey link

Graham’s the Family Dairy has kicked off its sponsorship of Scottish Hockey and the Scottish Women’s Hockey Team, the latter training at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre for the upcoming World League semi-finals.

As part of the partnership, the Graham’s logo will feature on the Scotland Women’s Hockey team’s shorts, and the dairy will gift the players a selection of its products throughout the year.

• READ MORE: Graham’s wins innovation accolade for protein snack

The new sponsorship is in addition to Graham’s backing of Scottish Ballet, currently in its second year.

Marketing director Carol Graham said: “As a family business, we’re always looking for ways to support local talent and partner with organisations that embody the values of our business, so this is an exciting partnership for us.”

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Scottish Hockey chief executive David Sweetman added: “Hockey is such a physically demanding sport, so the health and well-being of our players is so imperative.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook