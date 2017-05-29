Graham’s bolsters organic range with Sainsbury’s deal

Graham’s The Family Dairy has secured a listing in Sainsury’s stores south of the Border for its new organic milk range.

The Bridge of Allan firm’s semi-skimmed organic milk, which is non-homogenised and features a layer of cream on the top, will be available exclusively in 150 Sainsbury’s stores.

Managing director Robert Graham said: “We’re delighted to bring a semi-skimmed version to our customers across England.”

