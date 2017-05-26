Former NFUS treasurer George Lawrie joins Hutton board

Weel-kent face, all-round committee man and former Kinross farmer George Lawrie is among four newcomers to be appointed to the board of directors at the James Hutton Institute.

Lawrie farmed outside Kinross for 35 years and is currently active in agronomy and a number of farming-related organisations. Until 2016 he served on the board of NFU Scotland, where he held the position of treasurer for nine years.

He is currently a member of the AHDB cereals and oilseed board and chairman of the organisation’s research and knowledge transfer committee.

Others joining the Hutton board include plant scientist Professor Alyson Tobin, of York St John University; communications expert and academic, Elizabeth Wade; and conservation specialist Susan Davies, who is currently director of conservation at the Scottish Wildlife Trust.

Commenting on the appointments, James Hutton Institute chief executive Professor Colin Campbell said: “I am delighted to welcome these new board members who will undoubtedly bring new ideas and perspectives to our board and look forward to working with them.

“The Hutton board reflects the broad interests of the research institute in the knowledge we need to combine understanding and perspectives of the environment, agriculture and food if we are to solve the really big issues around sustainable land use.”

The four will join Archie Gibson, potato grower and ambassador for Scottish agriculture, financial expert Iain Reid and plant scientist Professor Andrew Millar, who were all appointed to the board earlier this year.

