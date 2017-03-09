First Milk signs new long-term Nestlé supply deal

The country’s largest dairy co-operative, Glasgow-based First Milk, has signed a new long-term contract to supply confectionary and beverage giant Nestlé.

The deal follows the recent announcement of a £30 million improvement in performance at First Milk, led by chief executive Mike Gallachaer.

He said yesterday that the companies had been working together since 2003, in a relationship which he said had focused on building a “long-term sustainable supply chain” which benefited both sides.

READ MORE: First Milk returns to profit after streamlining moves

Gallacher said: “Nestlé are a hugely important customer for First Milk and I am delighted to see this relationship renewed for the long term.

“Nestlé have consistently supported British dairy farmers and are at the ­forefront of driving best practice on responsible sourcing and sustainability.”

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

He added: “Initiatives like our shared Next Generation Young Farmer Programme demonstrate a long-term and strategic commitment to the UK supply chain.”

Nestlé buyer Robin Sundaram said: “We look forward to continuing our strategic long-term partnership to drive our vision of supporting our farmers and our environment.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook