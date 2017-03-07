Fergus Ewing ‘will fight for Scotland’s farmers’

The Scottish Government will fight for the best deal for Scottish farmers in the face of Brexit, rural secretary Fergus Ewing promised as he attended yesterday’s Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting in Brussels.

The meeting discussed the EU Commission’s proposals for the future of the common agricultural policy since its publication earlier this year – and although the UK is likely to be out of Europe by the time they came into effect, Ewing said he wanted to urge the UK government to protect Scottish farmers’ interests and relationship with the EU.

“Farmers are facing considerable uncertainty following the UK’s vote to leave the EU,” said Ewing.

“The UK government remains unwilling or unable to provide much needed long-term clarity over a wide range of fundamental issues that affect the sector, including future access to the single market and seasonal workers that are vital to the sectors sustainability.

“I am therefore determined to ensure that Scotland’s agricultural industry gets the best possible deal and am pushing the UK government to ensure that it works in the best interests of all farmers wherever they might farm across the UK.”

