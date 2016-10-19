Crisps maker Mackie’s grows exports with Russia deal

Mackie’s at Taypack, the Perthshire crisps maker, has landed a deal to supply Russian supermarket chain Azbuka Vkusa.

The company – formed in 2009 as a joint venture between the Taylor potato-farming family and Aberdeenshire ice cream firm Mackie’s – said the contract will see the retailer take a selection of flavours from its standard and ridge-cut ranges.

James Taylor, commercial director for Mackie’s at Taypack, said: “Growing our export market remains a big priority for the company as we are constantly seeking out opportunities in new markets as well as strengthening our brand and increasing sales in our existing markets.”

The firm already exports to 17 countries across Asia, Australasia, Europe and North America.

Azbuka Vkusa opened its first store in 1997 and now has more than 100 branches across Moscow and St Petersburg.

