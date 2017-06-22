Conflict warning over farm plans in Queen’s Speech

While perhaps not immediately obvious, yesterday’s Queen’s Speech contained some important issues for the farming world.

With emphasis on the Repeal Bill which will “cut and paste” the common UK frameworks created by EU law into UK law – including the common agricultural policy – the speech promised “intensive discussion and consultation with the devolved administrations”.

And it stated that an Agriculture Bill will be introduced within the next two years to “provide stability for farmers as we exit the EU” and “support farmers to compete domestically and on the global market” by putting an effective system in place to support UK farmers and protect the environment.

However, with the Scottish Government already expressing fears of a “land grab” over who controls agricultural policy – currently a devolved issue – this could prove a point of conflict between the UK and Scottish governments.

And while emphasis might have been placed on the need for consultation with devolved administrations, the Queen’s Speech contained no concrete proposals as to how this would actually be delivered.

As the SNP still believes powers over agriculture, rural development and fisheries should be repatriated directly to the Scottish Government on the day of exit, difficult negotiations could lie ahead.

And this view was backed up by a letter this week to new environment, food and rural affairs secretary, Michael Gove, from Scotland’s rural economy and environment secretaries, Fergus Ewing and Roseanna Cunningham.

They expressed disappointment that as several discussions had been cancelled by Defra, only two monthly ministerial meetings had taken place so far this year.

“We expect regular and substantive dialogue on a range of Brexit issues and the disappointing lack of engagement from the UK government thus far must not be allowed to continue,” said Cunningham.

