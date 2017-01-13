Cattle society unveils new chief to drive Charolais breed

A new face will head up the British Charolais Cattle Society when long-serving chief executive David Benson retires in March.

Society chairman Andrew Hornall said that Benson had given his “unwavering commitment” to professional excellence and to development of the society over a period spanning almost three decades.

Hornall said that Peter Pythian, who has had 35 years of experience working throughout the food chain, from grass roots to retail, would be taking over the role. Pythian is currently working as business manager with Eurofins, overseeing the company’s feed analysis, genomics, food legal advice and BRC audit divisions.

“Peter has experience and expertise that will enable us to meet the industry’s ever evolving challenges and embark upon a very exciting new phase of our journey of growth and increasing brand awareness,” said Hornall.

The new appointee began his career on the family’s Lancashire farm managing both pedigree Charolais and commercial cattle. After graduating with a diploma in agriculture, he worked with the Meat & Livestock Commission and the European Food Safety Inspection Services before being appointed MLC Commercial Services’ chief executive.

Commenting on his appointment Pythian said: “I am delighted and honoured to be joining the British Charolais Cattle Society and I’m very much looking forward to meeting members and working with all members up and down the beef chain – breeders, commercial farmers, auction marts, processors and retailers, and to subsequently making a positive difference.”

