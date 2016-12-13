Call for increased control of agricultural emissions

With around a quarter of Scotland’s emissions coming from agriculture, the industry must play its role in controlling greenhouse gases, farmers were told yesterday.

Speaking during a visit to a farm outside Kinross, environment and climate change secretary Roseanna Cunningham said that there was much work to be done across the board to reduce and mitigate factors which encouraged climate change – and farmers had a key part to play.

It is possible to reduce emissions by improving livestock health Roseanna Cunningham

“Scotland’s farmers and crofters already play a vital role as custodians of our land and environment,” Cunningham said.

“However, climate change is presenting major new challenges for all of us, and we will have to work together more closely if those challenges are to be met.”

READ MORE: New service launches to offer advice for farmers

Cunningham said that, to this end, she was determined that farmers and crofters would get the support they needed to ensure they could still build successful businesses, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“It is possible to reduce those emissions by improving livestock health, while cutting fertiliser bills and increasing yields through better soils,” she said.

Drawing attention to the new services available under the free Farm Advisory Service (FAS) launched earlier this year – which included advice on carrying out carbon audits and reducing the carbon footprint of individual farms – Cunningham said: “Access to the most up-to-date advice will enable famers to play their full part in the fight against climate change, which is already resulting in more extreme weather conditions more often.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook