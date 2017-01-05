Bird flu safeguards extended to combat spread of disease

The safeguards designed to control the spread of avian flu have been extended until 28 February by the UK and Scottish governments.

The authorities said that those who kept poultry and other birds should continue to keep their flocks indoors, or take appropriate steps to keep them separate from wild birds. The ban on poultry shows and other gatherings will also continue.

Scottish rural economy secretary Fergus Ewing said: “Confirmation of the arrival of the virus throughout the UK highlights how essential it is that bird keepers comply with the avian influenza prevention zone.”

