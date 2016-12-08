Beef scheme tagging kits on their way after delays

Cattle farmers who have signed up for the £45 million beef efficiency scheme are likely to receive their tissue sampling tags by the end of the year – and they should now be able to find out which animals need to be tagged by logging into their Scot EID accounts.

Stating that the tagging kits – which will include the tags, associated applicators and instructions – will be sent directly from Neogen, the laboratory which will be processing the tissue samples, rural economy secretary Fergus Ewing also revealed that the “technical issues” which had delayed their delivery had led him to extend the return period for the tags up to 30 June 2017.

He also said that farmers should continue their normal management regimes and that there would be no penalties for those who had sold stock – although, as a result, some farmers could face a higher rate of sampling next year.

While the progress of the scheme has been widely criticised, NFU Scotland livestock chairman Charlie Adam said the union welcomed the fact that the tags would soon be delivered, adding: “This is not a fast process and we have a long journey ahead, nevertheless this is the first step on the road.”

