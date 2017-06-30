Ambassadors to promote rural careers to Scots youngsters

Inspiring youngsters to take up opportunities in farming and rural industries has been viewed as a key factor in ensuring the sector maintains the viable, highly skilled workforce required to face up to the future challenges of the industry.

And a new initiative aimed at encouraging the next generation of learners and new entrants has been launched by the training body, Lantra Scotland.

The organisation has decided that a group consisting of former finalists from its “Learner of the Year Awards” will act as ambassadors with the aim of introducing more people to the career opportunities which are available to youngsters – and the qualifications on offer.

• READ MORE: Farming news

Kevin Patrick, director of Lantra Scotland, said that the group would promote land, environmental and aquaculture industries to the next generation of talent in a variety of ways, including through school visits, social media and career evenings. The group would also help ensure that new entrants were involved when the relevant skills consultations, policies and strategies were being drawn up.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

He said that the group had received training in presentation skills and their work would complement that already being carried out by organisations such as the Royal Highland Education Trust and Food & Drink Federation Scotland.

“We are delighted to help provide these ambassadors with opportunities for personal and professional development, and are very grateful to their employers for supporting the initiative.” Patrick said.

“They will also be given the chance to be involved with career events, consultations on standards and qualifications, case studies and activities related to their industries.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook