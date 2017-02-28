Aberdeen Angus society parts company with chief

The Aberdeen Angus cattle society has announced that its chief executive, Johnny Mackey, has stepped down.

The move comes shortly after what was believed to have been a stormy annual general meeting of the society at the Stirling bull sales – and follows the resignation of the organisation’s communications manager, Chrissie Long, two weeks ago.

The society said that while Long will be working her three-month notice period, it is believed that Mackey has already left the organisation “in order to pursue other opportunities”.

It added that the executive committee would, in the short term, be managing the business of the society, until an announcement could be made on new official lines of management. A meeting took place in Perth late yesterday to discuss the implications for the organisation.

The announcement comes less than four months before the UK society is set to host the four-yearly World Angus Forum, a major celebration of the breed. Scotland last hosted this key international event 40 years ago and preparations for the event have highlighted the fact that it provides an opportunity to act as a major showcase for the breed in its native land.

In the statement Mackey said that he wanted to thank the society staff and in particular the presidents with whom he had worked since took up the job in 2015 – David Evans, Tom Arnott and Alex Sanger – for all the hard work and support shown to him.

Prior to his appointment, Mackey served as head of industry development at Quality Meat Scotland, an organisation currently recruiting a new chief executive.

