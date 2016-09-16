A belter of a day for Beltex breed – and Texel

The Beltex breed enjoyed a successful day at its Scottish show and sale at Lanark yesterday, with trade peaking at 11,000gns, increased averages and more sold on the year.

Overall, 132 shearling rams sold to level at £687.27, while 63 ram lambs averaged £982.20, six ewes leveled at £350 and 43 gimmers at £567.

Ross-shire based breeder Alan Munro had a memorable day, achieving 11,000gns and 7,000gns for ram lambs from his Loandhu flock. Leading the way was the male and overall champion Loandhu Brian, which secured a best price to-date for Munro, who runs his own construction company and keeps 20 pedigree ewes at Loandhu, Fearn. This one sold in a three-way split to Kevin and Rachel Buckle, Kirkby Stephen; Neale and Janet McQuistin, New Luce, and Thomas Sayer, Penrith.

A full ET brother to that lamb – Loandhu Bonzo – was next in the ring and reached 7,000gns, sold to four breeders – John Young, Alford; Stuart Wood, Skene; Ross and Kirsty Williams, and the Mairs’ Aviemore flock at Turriff.

It was a worthwhile journey from Tiree for Alasdair Maclean, Heylipol, who sold to a top of 8,000gns for a ram lamb, Tiree Benchmark, which sold jointly to Stuart Wood’s Woodies flock and Richard Wood, Kingledores, Biggar.

Meanwhile, at the Scottish Texel Club’s sale, held the same day, trade peaked at 2,400gns, for a ram lamb from Allan Chisholm’s Wester Moy flock, based at Urray, Muir of Ord, sold to Jamie Gibson, for his Heatherpark flock at Greenwall, Forth.

Overall, 20 Texel shearlings averaged £551.78, with 136 ram lambs leveling at £500.37 and 19 gimmers averaging £386.84.

