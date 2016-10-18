Failure of windows supplier results in 44 job losses

A Stirling-based window and soft furnishings group has gone into liquidation with the loss of 44 jobs.

Although Guardian Systems was trading strongly at the start of the year with a turnover close to £1.5 million, it suffered a fall in orders over the summer that led to major cash flow problems and unsustainable losses,

Sister company Guardian Soft Furnishings, which supplied hotels and commercial premises, has also been placed in liquidation.

Derek Forsyth, head of restructuring and insolvency with accountants Campbell Dallas, which is marketing the company’s assets for sale, said: “A number of factors created significant problems that ultimately caused both businesses to be placed in liquidation.”

Guardian Systems, which was founded in 1993, manufactured and supplied custom-made windows, doors and conservatories for the residential and commercial market across the Central Belt.

