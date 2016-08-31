Exova downbeat on prospects for oil and gas market

Exova, the Edinburgh-based materials testing group, today reported “very strong” first-half growth but said conditions in the oil and gas sector were likely to weaken further this year.

The company, which employs more than 4,300 people across 138 laboratories and offices around the world, posted a 9.8 per cent rise in pre-tax profits to £20.1 million for the six months to the end of June, on revenues 13 per cent higher at £160.9m.

Sales received a 7.8 per cent uplift from acquistions, including the purchase in February of Singapore-based Admaterials, a specialist in construction materials testing and certification.

In July, the group – which floated on the London market in 2014 – struck a deal to buy Jones Environmental Forensics, a Welsh business that specialises in testing contaminated water and soil, and chief executive Ian El-Mokadem said the pipeline for further deals was “encouraging”.

He added: “This is another satisfactory set of results in line with our expectations, demonstrating clear progress towards our medium-term objectives. Overall growth was very strong, driven by acquisitions and broad based organic growth in all areas of the portfolio, with the exception of our oil and gas and industrials cluster, which we now expect to weaken further in the second half.”

El-Mokadem said Exova’s portfolio of businesses had been strengthened by its recent acquisitions and the sale earlier this year of ten laboratories – including two in Scotland – as part of an £18m deal with Eurofins Scientific.

“With further cost actions taken to mitigate the poor trading conditions in oil and gas, we are on track to achieve market expectations,” he said.

The interim dividend, to be paid on 9 November, was raised 5 per cent to 1.05p a share.

