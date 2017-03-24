Ex-Cala director Gerry More joins Stewart Milne board

Former Cala Group director Gerry More has been appointed head of Stewart Milne Homes in central Scotland.

More, who is also a board member and former chairman of industry body Homes for Scotland, will take up the managing director’s position at the beginning of next month, it was announced today. He will have responsibility for growing Stewart Milne’s presence in and around Edinburgh and Glasgow.

• READ MORE: Builder Stewart Milne hammers out funding deal

Glenn Allison, chief executive of Aberdeen-headquartered Stewart Milne Group, said: “Central Scotland is a key market for us and one with significant growth potential which we are committed to accelerating in 2017.

“Gerry is a significant appointment for us and his impressive credentials in our sector means that he brings a wealth of experience and a network of contacts which will have a major impact on our homes business across the Central Belt.”

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

The housebuilder currently has 30 sites under development across the UK, with 12 in central Scotland.

• READ MORE: Rental sector ‘champion’ aims to boost housing

More, who has an industry career spanning more than 25 years, said: “With a mandate to grow the business, enhancing our already strong brand and presence in west central Scotland and building our market position in east central Scotland, I’ll be leading a team with strong and respected management skills. This exciting role is an excellent fit with my expertise.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook