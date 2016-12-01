Event helping small firms prepares for acceleration

Small businesses across ­Scotland are gearing up for a boost in sales during an ­annual event this weekend encouraging support for such organisations.

It comes as research by Small Business Saturday, which was launched in 2013, found that last year about £623 million was spent at small firms on the day, up from £504m the previous year. Additionally, nearly half of those surveyed “shopped small” specifically because it was Small Business Saturday.

Scottish firms hoping to benefit include Falkirk-based Vintage VW Campers, Hebridean florist Flower Essence Repertoire, and Gail Bryden, owner of Edinburgh’s JustBe Botanicals, who is collaborating with White Stuff on George Street.

Michelle Ovens, director of Small Business Saturday, said: “Up and down the country, customers and businesses will be making an extra special effort to support their local traders. The campaign shines a real spotlight on these businesses.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook