Estate agent Walker Wylie has expansion in its sights

Estate agency Walker Wylie is gearing up for expansion with an office move as it marks its first year of operation.

The firm, which was set up by two former directors of Clyde Property, has taken up residence at a new suite of offices in the west end of Glasgow as it looks to grab a bigger slice of the city’s residential property market.

Since January, the firm has seen sales jump by more than a third, with the most marked increase in the city’s west end and southside property markets.

It has completed its office move from Queen’s Park to Ashley Street, Charing Cross, ahead of a planned recruitment drive. The agency is also keen to expand across the Central Belt.

Stuart Wylie, co-director alongside business partner Barry Walker, said: “We’ve recently achieved our highest quarter of fee performance since we launched and we’ve been responsible for setting several street and area records for the sales prices we have achieved.”

