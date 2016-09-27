Entrepreneurial Scotland races ahead

The Entrepreneurial Scotland network has embarked on an overhaul after seeing its membership surge through the 1,000 mark.

The venture, which brings together entrepreneurs at all stages of their careers from the private, public and third sectors, said it had created three membership tiers so that the "right support is available at the right time".

A relaunch event at Meadowbank Sports Centre in Edinburgh was attended by ES board member, Richard Dixon of Vets Now; Leah Hutcheon of online booking company, Appointedd; Assean Sheik, chief executive of craft beer business Flavourly; and Nicole Perry, international commercial development manager for Tesco Bank.

Sandy Kennedy, ES chief executive, said: "Whether you are an Olympic athlete or an ambitious entrepreneur, you need to access the right support, coaching and development. ES is focused on ensuring that we create the right conditions for our members to succeed.

"The new ES network means that wherever you are in your career you can access the best possible support and opportunities. Over the past two years, we have seen our membership grow to more than 1,000 and we are ambitious to reach out to even more of Scotland’s entrepreneurially-minded individuals.

"This is the logical next step, allowing us to respond to our members’ needs and to connect Scotland’s finest emerging talent with ambitious individuals who are seeking to grow their leadership skills as well as those who are already leading large organisations.

"We’ve created three membership tiers so that the right support is available at the right time. It’s an important step along the way to achieving our vision of Scotland becoming the most entrepreneurial society in the world."

