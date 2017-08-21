English water deals bonanza flows to Business Stream

Water supplier Business Stream has revealed that it has secured £100 million in new customer contracts since the opening of the English non-domestic water market in April this year.

The Edinburgh-headquartered commercial division of Scottish Water, which also has an office in Glasgow, is already the largest operator in the Scottish non-domestic market.

Business Stream said the new contracts down south included water supply deals with department store group Debenhams and Southampton Airport.

The group said that it had “significantly expanded” its operation to capture an increased share of the £2.5 billion English market, with the legal changes enabling 1.2 million businesses and public bodies in England to choose their water supplier for the first time.

As well as acquiring the non-household customer base of Southern Water, Business Stream also opened an office in Worthing.

Jo Dow, chief executive of Business Stream, said: “We’ve been extremely targeted in our approach, focusing on customers who are looking for a trusted partner to advise and support them on their water and waste water requirements.

“We feel that this offers us a point of differentiation from our competitors. We’re pleased with the volume of new business we’ve secured, including £100m in new customer contracts and an extremely healthy pipeline.”

Scotland’s non-domestic water market opened to competition in April 2008.

