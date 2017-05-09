Engineering group EnerMech forms Iraqi joint venture

Aberdeen-based engineering services firm EnerMech has launched a joint venture to tap into key projects in Iraq.

The tie-up with Khudairi Group, one of the war-torn country’s longest established family-owned businesses, will target both the re-emerging oil and gas and large infrastructure sectors. It is expected that the joint venture will generate $20 million-plus (£15.5m) in turnover within a few years.

The downstream energy and infrastructure rejuvenation along with new investment in capital projects is making Iraq a key target market for EnerMech, which plans to roll out all of its services and to invest in new equipment in both Basra and Erbil.

The Scots firm’s Middle East general manager, Chris Barker, will lead the new enterprise, reporting to John Guy, regional director for EnerMech Middle East, Asia and Caspian, and Mohammed Khudairi, director for the Khudairi Group.

Guy said: “There are a large number of opportunities in Iraq’s oil and gas sector as well as in large capital projects in the infrastructure sector, and working with Khudairi Group, which has long-established relationships with the major operators, will leverage benefits for both companies.”

He added: “We share the same ethics and business values and believe that the joint venture can evolve into a $20m-plus per annum enterprise within three to five years. We are in the process of tendering for a significant number of workscopes and are already seeing substantial traction.”

Headquartered in Aberdeen and founded in 2008, EnerMech employs more than 2,500 people across the UK, Europe, the Caspian and Middle East, Asia, Australia and the Americas. Its core services include cranes and lifting gear.

