EnerMech lands contract for work on polar research ship

Aberdeen-based engineering services specialist EnerMech has been awarded a contract on the £150 million polar research vessel the RRS Sir David Attenborough.

The new polar ship has been commissioned by the National Environment Research Council (NERC) and will be operated by British Antarctic Survey (BAS).

Named after the world-famous naturalist and broadcaster, the vessel is part of a major government polar infrastructure investment programme designed to keep Britain at the forefront of research in Antarctica and the Arctic.

EnerMech will manufacture and install hydraulic systems aboard the ship, which is due to be commissioned next summer and embark on its first Antarctic scientific voyage for the 2019/20 season following sea trials.

Neil McNaughton, technical support manager at EnerMech technical support manager, said: “We will be working in close contact with Cammell Laird and other main contractors including Rolls-Royce, to ensure that the vessel’s hydraulic systems conform to the exacting operational requirements of BAS and the NERC.

“We are delighted to be contributing to such a unique project and the award underlines our versatility in being able to undertake a wide range of services outwith our more traditional sectors such as oil and gas.”

