BP’s North Sea platform evacuated with 76 workers flown off

More than 70 people have been flown off a North Sea platform after it suffered a loss of power.

Coastguard helicopters were mobilised to take 76 non-essential workers off BP’s Bruce installation off Aberdeen late on Thursday evening.

They were transferred to other platforms in the area.

The coastguard said that 45 workers remain on the installation.

A coastguard spokesman said: “Following a loss of power on the Bruce platform off Aberdeen late on Thursday 22nd June, HM Coastguard rescue helicopters from Shetland and Inverness were tasked to partially down-man the platform.

“76 non-essential personnel were transferred overnight by helicopter to other platforms in the area.”

A BP spokesman said: “BP can confirm it initiated a partial down-man of the Bruce platform following a loss of power on Thursday evening.

“Of the 121 people on board, 76 non-essential personnel have been taken off the platform.

“BP has been working closely with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) to transfer these people by helicopter to the East Brae and Heimdal platforms, the Alvheim FPSO and the Transocean Arctic drilling rig.

“The remaining 45 people on-board Bruce are safe, production has been temporarily shut in and work to restore power is ongoing.”