Energy-saving outfit targets ‘rapid growth’ in Scotland

A company that aims to become the “go-to” place for households and businesses looking to reduce their energy and water bills is pumping part of a multimillion-pound investment into its fledgling Scottish operation.

Bury St Edmunds-headquartered SaveMoneyCutCarbon said that, until now, its push north of the Border has been managed from its southern offices.

The potential for further “rapid growth” as energy and water bills continue to rise was identified as a key driver of a £3.2 million investment round by IW Capital.

Mark Sait, chief executive of SaveMoneyCutCarbon, said the funding injection would help grow the company’s Scottish presence on the ground.

Kyle McGuigan, who recently joined the firm to head the sales development in Scotland from a base in Glasgow, said: “There is huge potential here for businesses, organisations and homes to save millions of pounds through effective energy and water saving solutions and we now have the support and backing from our head office to grow the business and the local support we can offer our customers here in Scotland.

“We are now looking to find the best partners to help promote and create awareness of the savings and carbon reduction message across Scotland.”

The expansion will focus on a range of commercial areas including large hotel chains, warehousing operators, schools, hospitals and public-sector organisations.

Shane Marshall, who is leading the technical side and the installation teams, said: “Many businesses and organisations have used our expertise to take advantage of efficiency surveys to identify savings opportunities and then to select proven products.”

