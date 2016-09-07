EICC predicts record year for conference visitors

Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) today predicted it will generate £51.5 million for the city’s economy this year as it eyes a record number of visitors.

The venue, owned by Edinburgh City Council, said the events and delegates it hosted in 2015 helped to plough £45.8m into the economy in 2015. That figure is set to grow as it forecast an increase in visitor numbers to more than 90,000, up from 71,000 last year.

Chief executive Marshall Dallas said: “We’re on course for another really strong year and I couldn’t be happier with the focus of the team and its ability to keep delivering amazing results.

“Underscoring the numbers is the positive feedback we receive from UK and international clients, indicating that we are rapidly moving up the order when it comes to the most highly-rated conference venues across the world. That is great news for the city of Edinburgh and great news for the local economy.”

READ MORE: EICC eyes £6m boost with double conference win

Dallas said the EICC will put on more than 180 events this year, up from 134 in 2015. As well as conferences for companies and trade associations, the venue hosts shows during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The predicted upturn in business comes as the conference centre, which opened in 1995, announced the appointment of Marion McKean as operations director, reporting directly to Dallas, who took over the reins from previous boss Hans Rissmann two years ago.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook