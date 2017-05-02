Edrington swallows Glenrothes single malt brand

Famous Grouse-maker Edrington has swallowed the Glenrothes Speyside single malt brand for an undisclosed sum.

The deal with previous owner Berry Bros & Rudd, the venerable wine and spirits merchant, will see the brand reunited with the Glenrothes distillery and cooperage, which have been owned and run by Edrington via Highland Distillers since 1887.

Berry Bros & Rudd has distributed the Glenrothes in international markets since 1995 and purchased the brand from Highland Distillers in 2010. During this time it has grown to become a significant player in the burgeoning single malt whisky market.

• READ MORE: Famous Grouse maker Edrington to close Perth office

Paul Ross, managing director of Edrington’s “super premium” business unit, said: “We would like to thank Berry Bros & Rudd for their excellent stewardship of the Glenrothes over the past seven years.

“We are very pleased to be reuniting the brand with its distillery and we know it will be an excellent member of Edrington’s leading family of premium brands, including the Macallan and Highland Park.

“We are very much looking forward to accelerating the growth of this award-winning single malt in international markets.”

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Berry Bros & Rudd will continue to distribute the Glenrothes in the UK. Edrington and its joint venture distribution companies already distribute the brand in several of its key markets, including Spain and Asia.

Berry Bros & Rudd chief executive Dan Jago said: “It has been a great honour to be the guardians of the Glenrothes brand over the past seven years. Berry Bros & Rudd has nurtured the Glenrothes brand.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook