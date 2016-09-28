Edinburgh’s Smart Property looks to double house sales

Smart Property, the Edinburgh-based estate and lettings agent, has set itself the ambitious goal of doubling its number of house sales in the next year.

The firm was launched three years ago by directors Chris Duffy and Kat Usher, who set out with a target of 100 clients – a number that now stands at 240. It also manages 300 properties and looks after more than 600 tenants across Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Smart is now focusing its efforts on growing the property sales side of its business, with plans to double the number of houses sold.

Usher said: “Smart Property’s initial growth was through lettings and property management. In the last 18 months, we’ve been focusing on the sales side of the business.

“We’ve sold around 60 houses for clients, with a cumulative value of £10.5 million. In early 2016 we sold a property in under four hours, which is our record.”

READ MORE: Brexit vote linked to drop in housing market activity

Duffy added: “From speaking with clients, we know that sellers across the city are frustrated by the big chains, who take fees up front and then have no incentive to work quickly to sell the property for its maximum value.

“All of our growth to date has been based on recommendations and word of mouth. We’re now focusing on marketing ourselves more widely to the city and Lothians – there’s definitely a market for smaller firms to attract sellers.”

Duffy and Usher are supported by property managers Phil Jurgenson and Richard Usher and solicitor Natasha Temple.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook