Edinburgh’s Exova confirms three takeover approaches

Exova, the Edinburgh-headquartered industrial materials testing business, yesterday confirmed weekend speculation by saying that it had received three takeover bid approaches.

The group, which has 200 staff in Scotland, has received approaches from Element Materials Technology, backed by private equity group Bridgepoint, Jacobs Holding and PAI Partners SAS.

Exova, which also has a lab in Aberdeen and whose clients include aircraft and car giants Boeing and Ford, said in a statement that it was in discussions with the suitors about possible cash offers.

It said the bids were subject to “due diligence and the recommendation of the Board”. Shares in Exova, which floated at 220p in April 2014, closed at 218.8p on Friday.

The group’s controlling investor, Clayton Dubilier & Rice, has a 54 per cent stake.

