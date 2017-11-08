Edinburgh patent attorney firm makes its mark

Hindles, a firm of patent and trade mark attorneys based in Edinburgh, has moved to larger premises on the city’s George Street, completed a rebranding and begun hiring following a record year of growth.

With a client list that includes the likes of Aircraft Medical, Artemis Intelligent Power and Pufferfish, Hindles advises a range of clients from start-ups, spin-outs and universities to SMEs, listed companies and multinationals on UK and international IP-related law.

Founding director Alistair Hindle said: "For many Scottish technology companies, the UK is only a stepping stone and increasingly we have to advise

our clients with a global perspective.

"As a company, we file as many US patent applications as European equivalents for our clients. There has also been a big increase in Scottish companies obtaining IP protection in China in recent years and this is becoming ever more important, even if only to keep suppliers and distributors in check."

He added: "While we see scope for expansion outside Scotland, our main objective is to provide the best possible support to the companies we advise by providing the highest calibre team operating from Scotland.

"If we think having an office in England or on mainland Europe is going to improve our offering to our clients, then that’s certainly something we will take a close look at."

Robert Gregory, director and head of chemical patents, said: "Our attorneys all have strong scientific backgrounds, in many cases involving research and entrepreneurial activities."

The firm has completed a rebranding exercise from Alistair Hindle Associates to Hindles.