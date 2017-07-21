Edinburgh housebuilder Miller ‘set for £600m takeover’

Miller Homes is in advanced talks over a takeover deal that would value the Edinburgh-based housebuilder at more than £600 million, it has been reported.
Sky News said that private equity group Bridgepoint, owner of the Pret A Manger sandwich chain, could strike a deal for the business as soon as this month.
• READ MORE: Miller profits build as buyers play down Brexit fears
GSO Capital Partners, a division of private equity firm Blackstone, has a controlling stake in Miller, which pulled the plug on plans for a £450 million flotation in 2014.
The housebuilder saw its pre-tax profits jump 44 per cent £89.3 million last year, on a 13 per cent hike in revenues to £565m.
• READ MORE: Miller Homes pulls plug on £450m float
At the time of its results, published in March, Miller chief executive Chris Endsor played down the impact of last year’s Brexit vote, saying the company “didn’t miss a beat” during the second half of 2016, with sales “substantially up” on a year earlier.
200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland
He added: “The experience after the vote in June is that we saw a very strong housing market that continued in all of our regions, including Scotland.”
Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook
Almost Done!
Registering with The Scotsman means you're ok with our terms and conditions.