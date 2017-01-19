Edinburgh Clinic unwraps new rehabilitation facility

What is being billed as Scotland’s first integrated orthopaedic, sports medicine and injury rehabilitation clinic has been unveiled in Edinburgh.

Private day-case hospital The Edinburgh Clinic, founded in 2008, said the service was designed to bring the same level of care normally associated with sports athletes to the wider public.

The founding team includes, pictured above from left, consultant orthopaedic and trauma surgeon Tim White, sports and exercise physician Carrie McCrea, Sam Molyneux and Louise Imrie. The new Joint Solutions venture will offer a range of services from its base on Colinton Road.

