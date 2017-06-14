‘Edge pledge’ aims to help start-ups of the future

An initiative aimed at helping the next generation of fledgling firms take off has been launched by entrepreneurs behind companies backed by the Scottish Edge programme.

The “Edge pledge” will see those taking part contribute at least 1 per cent from future revenue streams or exits with the aiming of supporting those who follow in their footsteps.

Scottish Edge chief executive Evelyn McDonald said: “Scotland is building one of the most exciting start-up ecosystems in the world and what founders are telling us is that they want to find more ways in which to give back to the community that supported their own growth and success.”

The programme, which counts the likes of personal shopping app Mallzee, travel pillows maker Trtl and outdoor ovens designer Uuni among its alumni, has so far made 262 awards, totalling more than £8 million, helping to create more than 800 jobs and enabling award-winning companies to secure an additional £44m in investment.

Trtl co-founder Michael Corrigan said: “Scottish edge came at a point in our journey where we needed the funding to really scale a proven concept. It allowed us to place our first order with a mass manufacturer and gave us the freedom to grow the business the way we wanted to. It gives me great pleasure to sign the Edge Pledge today and commit to giving something back.”

