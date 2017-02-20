Earnings on the rise at petrochemicals giant Ineos

Ineos, the petrochemical group behind the Grangemouth refinery, has banked a record full-year profit.

The firm said that it generated underlying earnings of €4.3 billion (£3.7bn) last year, a figure “only rivalled by the very biggest names in the industry”, while also repaying €1.2bn of debt.

READ MORE: Ineos motors on with plan to build heir to Defender 4x4

Jim Ratcliffe, the billionaire founder and chairman of the group, which comprises 27 businesses, said: “These figures confirm that Ineos is doing better than ever. All the businesses are performing well and our successful refinancing shows that the market is clearly recognising this fact.”

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

The firm has just closed its latest debt financing and repricing, which included raising €1.4bn of new loans and repricing €3bn of existing debt. The new borrowings will save the group more than €100 million a year.

Ratcliffe added: “Ineos is a unique business. We only set it up 18 years ago, and it has never floated.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook