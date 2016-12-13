Eagle boss Colin Inglis takes control of plant hire firm

Glasgow-based Eagle Plant Hire is eyeing a jump in turnover next year after managing director Colin Inglis bought out his brother’s 50 per cent share in the business.

The plant and equipment rental business, which supplies customers across the Central Belt, has seen its turnover pass through the £2 million mark for the first time this year, up from just £250,000 in 2005.

“We are expecting turnover to grow by a further 30 per cent in 2017,” said Inglis, who is now the sole owner of the company, which earlier this year bought 40,000 square feet of extra yard space opposite its Dennistoun premises to accommodate its growing fleet.

He added: “Making the investment of buying the business outright is a demonstration of how confident I am in Eagle’s future. I am very optimistic that 2017 will see a continuation of the solid and steady growth we have seen since my brother Alan and I bought the business together, back in 2005.”

Amid the rise in turnover, Eagle’s workforce has grown to 20, up from 16 employees at the start of the year, and the firm is due to take on three more staff over the coming months.

Inglis said: “We are seeing sustained growth and demand for our equipment across all sectors. In 2016 we took delivery of our 50th excavator, and we intend to increase this by around 50 per cent again in 2017 to support our groundworks, utility and civil engineering clients.

“We have also had a great response to our recent move into new areas, such as providing temporary traffic lights, traffic control signage and barriers. We also plan to keep reinvesting in the latest technology, like our recent renewal of our power tools fleet. Having grown steadily through a recession, I see a very bright future ahead for Eagle Plant Hire.”

