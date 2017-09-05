Dundee manufacturer GA Sliding Head looks to double sales

A Dundee-based manufacturer is set to increase sales to £2.6 million in its financial year to April, up from £2.35m in the previous 12 months, after announcing a £300,000 investment to boost its machining capability.

GA Sliding Head, which is a provider of integrated manufacturing solutions for the oil and gas, defence and automotive industries, is also targeting turnover of £5m by 2020.

The company, part of Pryme Group, says its two new Star CNC lathes, with their high-frequency turning capability, will bring clients the benefit of greater speed and efficiency.

As well as an increase in the maximum diameter size of the sliding head from 33mm to 35mm, the new machinery will allow the business to cater for “exotic” materials including super duplex, titanium Iconel and other nickel alloys.

Steve Bruce, general manager at GA Sliding Head, which currently employs 33, said: “Our commitment to enhancing the company’s existing capabilities will not only allow faster turnaround times for clients’ projects, but it has already resulted in several opportunities for our team to quote for high-profile projects with some success.

“This wouldn’t previously have been possible due to the necessary timescales and complexity of working with certain valuable materials. Now that we have added this capability, it brings opportunities for our team to work on more complex parts.”

