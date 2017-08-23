Drum Property Group ties up £17.5m RBS finance deal

Developer Drum Property Group is targeting growth after agreeing an additional £17.5 million finance package with Royal Bank of Scotland.

The business, established in 2004 and based in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow, will use the funding to further expand its residential investment portfolio and continue to invest across the Central Belt.

• READ MORE: Companies news

Finance director Stuart Oag said: “Royal Bank of Scotland has provided continual support to Drum since our inception 13 years ago.

“The new funding package from the bank will allow us to build on the significant progress we’ve made in the Central Belt, and help us to act on a number of important investment opportunities in Glasgow, Edinburgh, and beyond.”

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

RBS relationship manager Jamie Drummond added: “The company has continued to deliver strong group performance year after year, generating a healthy pipeline of investment and development opportunities.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook