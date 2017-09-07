Driller Corecut rises to challenge of bridging the Forth

A Broxburn-based diamond drilling specialist has revealed that it drew upon almost the entire range of its services during a six-year stint to help deliver the newly opened Queensferry Crossing.

Corecut began work on the record-breaking £1.35 billion project in December 2011, providing a portfolio of skills that included diamond drilling of test cores at the start of the construction phase, “hydrodemolition” of various structures and work on the approach roads.

• READ MORE: Warning of more long delays when Queensferry Crossing re-opens

It also undertook the drilling and installation of thousands of resin anchors and dowel bars, underwater cutting in conjunction with divers to divorce redundant temporary tower crane piles from the seabed and emergency controlled demolition of failed sections of concrete.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Managing director Finlay Crocker said: “The fast track construction of the Queensferry Crossing represented a significant challenge for our team, one that demanded an immense effort.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook