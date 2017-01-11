DM Hall names John Albiston as new senior partner

Chartered surveyor DM Hall has named Inverness-based veteran John Albiston as its new senior partner.

Albiston, who manages DM Hall’s Inverness office, which he opened 32 years ago, succeeds Aberdeen-based Keith Jones, who was senior partner for 12 years before retiring to become a consultant to the firm.

The move follows a vote, held every three years among the practice’s 23 partners, and Albiston said he was “honoured” to take up his new role.

He added: “I am determined that as senior partner I will help guide the firm to continued success.”

Eric Curran, based in Glasgow, remains as the firm’s managing partner, a position he has held since January 2014.

“I am delighted to be leading a strong firm with a robust management structure into the new year and for another three years,” said Curran, who in 2015 was appointed chair of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors’ residential property professional group board.

“I believe that despite all the stresses in the marketplace, we will continue to grow as a firm and we will continue to serve our clients with the professionalism and integrity that they deserve.”

Alan Gordon, who is also based in Glasgow and has been with DM Hall since joining as an apprentice surveyor in 1986, remains as principal commercial partner.

Gordon, Curran and Albiston are joined on DM Hall’s management committee by Irvine’s John McHugh, Aberdeen-based Shaun Peddie and Alasdair Seaton from Dunfermline – all of whom are residential surveyors – along with Glasgow’s Graham Todd, who is a commercial partner. Financial partner Alan Patrick, based in Edinburgh, is also an ex officio member of the committee.

