Diageo offers to give away former Kilmarnock plant

Scotch whisky giant Diageo has offered to give away the site of its former Johnnie Walker bottling plant in Kilmarnock as part of the planned revamp of the town centre.

The plans are due to be discussed by East Ayrshire Council’s cabinet today, and would also see the distiller provide a £2 million grant that would be matched by the local authority.

Diageo has already gifted part of the former Hill Street plant – which closed in 2012 and has now been demolished – for the new Ayrshire College, which is due to open in the coming weeks.

The remainder of the site has been offered to Kilmarnock-based property company Klin Group, which the council said aims to draw up “a viable plan to develop the site in a way that will generate lasting economic and social benefits for the local community”.

Despite rallies by workers and political interventions, Diageo pressed ahead with the closure of its bottling plant at the site in 2012, ending a link which began in 1820 when John “Johnnie” Walker started selling the drink in his grocer’s shop in the town. The move led to 700 job losses.

East Ayrshire Council said: “The project on the Hill Street site will be a private sector initiative to be taken forward by the Klin Group trading as Halo Developments Limited supported by Diageo.

“This involves Diageo transferring ownership of the land together with a £2m cash injection. A £10m grant from government as part of the Growth Deal is also required. Recognising the expenditure required in infrastructure and public realm at the site, the project proposal seeks a council investment to match the Diageo cash contribution in the form of a £2m capital grant. This would of course be dependent on the Growth Deal bid being successful.”

