Developers say Queensferry Crossing could create 8,000 Fife jobs

Thousands of new jobs could be created as part of a ­masterplan to regenerate a Fife waterfront on the back of the new Queensferry Crossing.

A business is pushing ­forward with plans to develop the area in Rosyth with its Queensferry One scheme, which spans 120 acres.

The proposals, by Scarborough Muir Group, will see £250 million invested in the site – a move to show Fife is “open for business” following the opening of the new link across the Forth. The developers estimate that up to 8,000 new jobs could be created when the Queensferry One scheme is completed, after being dealt a blow last year when plans to combine the business space with housing were shelved.

Queensferry One will include 450,000 sq ft of new office space, as well as 800,000 sq ft of industrial, manufacturing and logistics warehouse space and 60,000 sq ft for roadside trade – possibly a service station and food outlets.

The site, which will be developed next to Rosyth docks at the foot of the Queensferry Crossing, will also feature a 120-bed budget hotel.

Willian McAlister, property director of Scarborough Muir Group, believes the completion of the Queensferry Crossing will allow Fife businesses to take advantage of improved connections with the Lothians.

He said: “The opening of the Queensferry Crossing means that Fife is truly open for business as connectivity issues are addressed. Queensferry One has a unique opportunity to take advantage of this and offers the perfect multi-modal hub, with direct port, rail, motorway and public transport links.”

He added: “It is a highly flexible site and benefits from access to a skilled workforce.

“The masterplan reflects the primarily commercial uses that the site has been allocated for in the new FIFEplan and will provide a stunning setting for businesses looking to relocate, expand or set up. We ­estimate that up to 8,000 ­people could be employed when the site is fully developed.”

Queensferry One will offer views of all three bridges across the Firth of Forth.

Land sales for two plots within Queensferry One, extending to five acres, are currently nearing legal completion. The developers also anticipate that two 10,000 sq ft units will be built speculatively.

Developers had hoped to include new homes as part of the scheme – but the renewed FIFEplan, which outlines what type of developments will be earmarked for specific areas, indicated that the land should only be for commercial and industrial use.

Campaigners and developers had been fighting since 2008 for a mixed-use development for the waterfront at Rosyth. The developers are hopeful that the Forth Bridge’s Unesco World Heritage status will also help turn the new esplanade into a ­destination for tourists and locals alike.

Meanwhile, an MP is also pushing for a direct ferry route to Europe to return to the area, in order to help the Rosyth development.

Douglas Chapman, MP for Dunfermline and West Fife, has met with Scarborough Muir, Fife Chamber of ­Commerce and the Scottish Government about the ­possibility of relaunching the service.

He said: “Many people I speak to bemoan the fact that we no longer have the direct ferry service to Zebrugge.

“A market is there for the right operator with the right ship. Our job is to put Rosyth back on the passenger ferry service map.”

Queensferry One is being jointly marketed by JLL and Ryden on behalf of Scarborough Muir Group.