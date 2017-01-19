Design firm opens Glasgow base on back of Scottish wins

A design consultancy that specialises on projects in the theatre sector has opened a Glasgow base to support a growing portfolio of work in Scotland.

Charcoalblue has worked on the new headquarters building of the National Theatre of Scotland in Glasgow and is also involved in projects at Perth Theatre and Dundee High School.

The London-based company has set up its Scottish base within the Old Sheriff Court building in Brunswick Street, also home to the Scottish Youth Theatre.

Andy Hayles, Charcoalblue’s managing partner, said: “Scotland’s theatre industry is thriving. It has established itself as one of the world’s most innovative, ambitious and supportive climates for the performing arts and we are excited to contribute further.”

