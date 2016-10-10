Delight at business skills course for military spouses

A business-creation project that says it is the first of its kind in Scotland for armed forces’ spouses is already seeing companies being formed and preparing to launch, according to its organisers.

Lynne Cadenhead, chair of Women’s Enterprise Scotland (WES), said: “We are delighted with the success of the project so far.”

She added that the group has been producing some “very promising” ideas, and several businesses set up by some of the 21 participants on the ten-week course are said to be moving towards launch soon, including Lynne Hayward Cakes, Red Hen Crafts, and Simple Treasures.

Keith Brown, cabinet secretary for the economy, jobs and fair work, visited the project at Glencorse Barracks in Penicuik, flagging the “remarkable resilience and skills” in the armed forces community.

WES is delivering the course, backed by the likes of Royal Bank of Scotland, and was awarded about £20,000 from the Armed Forces Covenant.

