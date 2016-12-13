Deals firm offers up new Glasgow headquarters

A Glasgow firm whose deal offerings have included the chance to dine with George Clooney has invested £2.5 million in a new headquarters.

The acquisition and development of Cochrane House in Glasgow’s Merchant City by Itison will give the business the capacity to more than double its workforce as it enters the "next stage of its growth cycle", bosses said.

The firm, which already employs 60 people across Scotland and the north of England, acquired the grade A-listed building in the spring and is now nearing completion of a major refurbishment programme. The new base spans more than 10,000 square feet.

Itison chief executive Oli Norman said: "Our aim is to create nothing less than a world class headquarters and an office that’s as fun to work in as it is inspiring.

"The space is designed to reflect the businesses we work with so we have a hotel reception, a full service bar, a yoga studio and just for fun, a hot air balloon, a giant oak tree and a fireman’s pole."

The firm can claim more than with one million members, and its offers have included the chance to have lunch with celebrities such as George Clooney and Leonardo DiCaprio. It has just launched its third annual Christmas fundraiser for Social Bite which has to date provided more than 100,000 meals for homeless people across Scotland.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook